Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that an investigation continues into an apparent drowning death that occurred on Monday October 5, 2015 in the Mississippi River described as a location near the Cahokia Creek Diversion Canal in Hartford, IL.

The deceased is identified as: Todd E Brooks, 42, Evansville, Ind.

Mr. Brooks was in the area visiting relatives.

The Coroner’s Office was notified at 11:46 a.m. that Hartford Police was requesting a coroner’s investigator to respond to the scene of where a body had been located near the Cahokia Creek Diversion Canal. Upon arrival of Coroners’ Investigator Diondra Horner at 12:08 p.m., the recovery of the body commenced with the assistance of Hartford Police and Fire Departments, Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Team Watters Sonar Search and Recovery. Mr. Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:17 p.m. Investigator Horner.

It was learned that law enforcement authorities were contacted at 8:55 a.m. by a fishing buddy of Mr. Brooks. The friend became suspicious when he noticed Brooks was nowhere to be found even though his truck was there and fishing gear was in place. A search was then initiated by law enforcement authorities and the decedent was ultimately located via sonar submerged in water below a spillway in the canal.

Preliminary investigation at the scene and initial results from an autopsy conducted this afternoon do not indicate foul play. Routine toxicology testing will also be conducted. In addition to the coroner’s office, the death continues to be investigated by the Hartford Police Department, pending a final autopsy and toxicology report.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

