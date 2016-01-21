FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn received the George A Lanxon Award for Recognition of Exemplary Public Service during the 24th Annual Southern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission & Southern Illinois Police Chiefs Association Awards Banquet that was held last night at the Four Points Sheraton in Fairview Heights, Illinois.

The awards program provides recognition to the men and women of law enforcement who have made a significant contribution toward enhancing their profession. Individual citizens are also recognized who have displayed acts of good citizenship by assisting law enforcement agencies in the seven counties of Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St Clair and Washington. Numerous awards were given throughout the evening to representatives of various police agencies in the seven county area.

Nonn, a 42-year veteran of public safety service with 26 years with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and16 year as Madison County Coroner was also a 20 year member of the St. Louis Major Case Squad last serving as Deputy Commander for the elite investigative unit.

“Humbled and grateful” were the words Nonn used to sum up the recognition given by those with which he has served over the years. “I want to especially thank Madison County Sheriff John D. Lakin for placing my name in nomination as well as the Awards Committee, made up of local police chiefs, sheriff’s and private citizens for believing that I was worthy of receiving the award” Nonn stated. “I chose a career in law enforcement because I wanted to help people and after 42 years I think I have accomplished most of my goals but there are still a few I would like to attain, but recognized by one’s peer group is something extra special and will be a memory I will forever cherish.

The award was created to recognize an elected public official who had made outstanding contributions to law enforcement and public safety on Southwestern Illinois. The award is named after George A Lanxon who was the second mayor of Fairview Heights, Illinois after its incorporation and was the first elected official to receive the award.

