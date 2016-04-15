EDWARDSVILLE - Although he never strayed too far away from the elite group of investigators that have pursued some of the St. Louis metropolitan area’s most heinous killers, it was a homecoming of sorts for Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn when he was recently named to the Board of Directors of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

In December of 2000, the then newly elected county coroner was required to resign his post as a Deputy Commander of the squad as the new vocation was outside the parameters of investigator membership to the squad. Even though his new role would take him down new paths of death investigation, the resignation was with a touch of sadness.

“The Squad was always one of my proudest accomplishments in law enforcement and I felt a real vacuum once I was no longer in an active, hands-on role,” Nonn said. Nonn was first appointed to the squad in 1980, promoted to Report Officer in 1986, and then achieved the rank of Deputy Commander in 1986.

In its 51st year of operation, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been internationally recognized and heralded as an effective crime fighting resource with a record of clearing over eighty percent of the cases to which they have been assigned. Nonn further elaborated, “That was and remains the goal of the organization – bringing together the knowledge and experience of seasoned investigators coupled with the needed technical and scientific resources and assuring that justice is carried out.”

The board of directors primarily oversees the business of the squad, sets policy, and assures that the squad’s future remains on course as a premier law enforcement investigative entity. Nonn’s role in the organization as a board member is more executive oriented now than his investigative past, but that does not seem to bother Nonn. “I’m quite willing to let someone else pound the sidewalk and knock on doors in the middle of the night. I’m just glad to be back as a part of this exceptional organization,” Nonn concluded.

