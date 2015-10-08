Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is now reporting the identification of a man found dead Wednesday afternoon at the shoreline of the Mississippi River by the Low Water Dam near Granite City, Illinois.

The decedent is identified as: Joseph A. Frazier, 40, of Granite City.

Frazier had initially been reported missing at 5:50 p.m. on September 26, 2015, when, in the presence of his girlfriend, the decedent climbed out onto the bridge deck and jumped off the bridge into the river below. The girlfriend saw the decedent resurface and float a short distance down river before he submerged.

Police interviews conducted at that time revealed that the decedent was talking about how many times he had previously engaged in the same activity during his teen years and began voicing that he was going to jump from the bridge that day. Family of the decedent corroborated to coroner’s investigators that the decedent had previously jumped from the bridge in his younger days. The decedent did not voice any threat of suicide.

An autopsy conducted last evening indicated a preliminary cause of death by drowning. The decedent also sustained fractures to his right ribs. There was no indication of foul play. Routine toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs remains pending at this time.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time, but are under the direction of A.L. Beal Mortuary of St. Louis, Missouri.

