PONTOON BEACH - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting the death of a 41-year-old male who was involved in a work-related accident at 3:13 p.m. on May 28, 2021, in Pontoon Beach.

The decedent is identified as one:

Timothy M. Funk

White/Male, 41 YOA

Vandalia, IL

The accident was reported at 3:13 pm, May 28, 2021, on a job site at Motel 6 on East Chain of Rocks Road in Pontoon Beach. The Pontoon Beach Police Department and the Mitchell Fire Department responded. It was learned that the victim had been working on a sign at the Motel 6 with the Jenkins Display Company, Vandalia, IL., from a bucket lift. For reasons yet unknown, the bucket broke away from its support arm causing the victim and the bucket to fall approximately 60 feet to the ground.

Funk was attended to by emergency personnel at the scene and was transported by Alton Memorial Ambulance to Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was later pronounced dead at the emergency room at 4:15 p.m. by an emergency room doctor.

Investigators from the Madison County Coroner's Office were dispatched to the scene of the accident and to Anderson Hospital to initiate an investigation. Officials from OSHA were also notified and briefed as to what had occurred.

The preliminary cause of death appears to be blunt head trauma. An autopsy is pending as the investigation continues.

Funeral arrangements are pending and are under the direction of Holt & File Funeral Home, Vandalia.

