Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that a death investigation has been initiated following the location and recovery of a body from the Mississippi River by the Low Water Dam near Granite City, Illinois.

Madison City Police were notified of the body in the water at 11:56 a.m. this morning and began recovery operations in conjunction with other area public safety agencies.

Although a positive identification of the decedent remains pending, it is believed that today’s investigation is linked to a missing person was reported to have jumped from the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge on Saturday, September 26, 2015.

The Madison Police Department (the agency of venue for the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge) is investigating this death as well. No further release of information is anticipated today. Further information will be disseminated as deemed necessary and appropriate during the course of the investigation.

