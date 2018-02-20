ALTON - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn released details on the death of Trinity M. Buel Tuesday morning.

Trinity M. Buel, 17, of Alton was killed at 12:31 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, after being transported from the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Homer Adams Parkway and Buckmaster Lane after getting off work at Alton Steak N' Shake. Buel was a passenger in her own 1995 Jeep Cherokee Country, which was traveling westbound on Homer Adams and attempting to turn onto southbound Buckmaster Lane when the Jeep was struck by a 2005 Cadillac SRX.

The death is currently under investigation by the Alton Police Department, who could not comment on the possibility of charges at this time but said the drivers of both the Jeep and Cadillac sustained minor injuries. An autopsy performed by the coroner's office revealed Buel was killed by blunt chest and abdominal trauma. Routine toxicology tests are being done to check for the presence of drugs and alcohol.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home of Alton.

A GoFundMe was created for Buel's mother April Gray. That page has already exceeded its $5,000 goal by $485 donated by 76 donors.

A celebration of life for Buel will be held at Piasa Bird Park from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Buel once wrote about the caves near that park for Orion Magazine, an environmental publication. That article can be found here.

