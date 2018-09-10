EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn has identified the three individuals who perished in a two-car collision on Interstate 55, near Illinois Route 157 in Collinsville on Friday (Sept. 7, 2018) night.

The coroner identified the decedents as: Gary J. Metze, 59, Troy, Robert A. Dean, 52, Staunton, and Kaylyn J. McLemore, 29, of Collinsville.

Metze was pronounced dead at 12:03 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2018, by Madison County Coroner’s Investigator Sakina T. Vernor. Metze was identified as the driver of the 2005 Nissan Maxima involved in the crash.

The passenger is Metze’s vehicle was identified as Dean, who was pronounced dead at 12:04 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2018.

The driver of the 2008 Ford Mustang involved in the collision was identified as McLemore, who was pronounced dead at 12:05 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2018.

The coroner said all three died as a result of injuries related to the crash. Routine toxicological testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs will also be performed, the coroner said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police. Funeral arrangements for Gary Metze are under the direction of Richeson Funeral Home of Troy, Illinois," the coroner said. "Funeral arrangements for Robert A. Dean are under the direction of Williamson Funeral Home of Staunton, Illinois. Kaylyn McLemore’s funeral arrangements are under the direction of William C. Harris Funeral Home of St. Louis, MO."

