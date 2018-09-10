EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn has identified the three individuals who perished in a two-car collision on Interstate 55, near Illinois Route 157 in Collinsville on Friday (Sept. 7, 2018) night.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The coroner identified the decedents as: Gary J. Metze, 59, Troy, Robert A. Dean, 52, Staunton, and Kaylyn J. McLemore, 29, of Collinsville.

Metze was pronounced dead at 12:03 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2018, by Madison County Coroner’s Investigator Sakina T. Vernor. Metze was identified as the driver of the 2005 Nissan Maxima involved in the crash.

Article continues after sponsor message

The passenger is Metze’s vehicle was identified as Dean, who was pronounced dead at 12:04 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2018.

The driver of the 2008 Ford Mustang involved in the collision was identified as McLemore, who was pronounced dead at 12:05 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2018.

The coroner said all three died as a result of injuries related to the crash. Routine toxicological testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs will also be performed, the coroner said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police. Funeral arrangements for Gary Metze are under the direction of Richeson Funeral Home of Troy, Illinois," the coroner said. "Funeral arrangements for Robert A. Dean are under the direction of Williamson Funeral Home of Staunton, Illinois. Kaylyn McLemore’s funeral arrangements are under the direction of William C. Harris Funeral Home of St. Louis, MO."

More like this:

Jan 12, 2024 - Coroner Identifies Alton Area Woman Who Lost Her Life In Blaze

Jan 25, 2024 - Coroner Identifies Wood River Female Who Died In Structure Fire

Oct 26, 2023 - Coroner Nonn Identifies Female Victim In Two-Car Traffic Crash In Troy

Oct 30, 2023 - Victim Identified In Fatal Accident On Henry and Landmarks In Alton

Dec 27, 2023 - Woman Dies After Tragic Apartment Fire In Highland

 