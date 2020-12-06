Coroner Identifies Deceased Man Found On Ravine In Alton
ALTON - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn on Thursday afternoon identified the man found outdoors in a ravine near Buckmaster Lane and Baron Commerce Parkway in Alton, Tuesday, (December 1, 2020) afternoon.
The decedent is identified as Benjamin A. Suman, 42, of Harvey, Illinois.
Suman was pronounced dead at the scene by Madison County Coroner’s Investigator Todd Ballard at 4:20 p.m. on December 1, 2020.
The coroner's office said an autopsy conducted Thursday morning did not provide a definitive cause of death, however, no evidence of violence or foul play was found. Routine alcohol and drug testing will also be performed.
The death continues to be investigated by the Coroner’s Office as well as the Alton Police Department.
Funeral arrangements remain pending at this time.