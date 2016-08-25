GLEN CARBON - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is now confirming the identity of the driver of who was recovered from the burned wreckage of his tractor-trailer after it left the roadway along Interstate 270 in Glen Carbon Tuesday morning.

The decedent was identified by his dentition as: Brian E. Westerfield, 47, of Freeburg.



Westerfeld was pronounced dead at the scene at 10 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 25, 2016) by Madison County Coroner’s Investigator Kelsey Wofford.

An autopsy was conducted earlier today, however a precise cause of death is not being prescribed pending completion of carbon monoxide studies, Nonn said.

The coroner said evidence of coronary artery disease was found, however it has not been determined that heart disease caused or contributed to the crash at this time. Additionally, routine toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs will be performed at a later time, he added.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Renner Funeral Home of Belleville, Illinois.

