(Photo by Kris Trgovich)GLEN CARBON - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is now confirming the identity of the driver of who was recovered from the burned wreckage of his tractor-trailer after it left the roadway along Interstate 270 in Glen Carbon Tuesday morning.  

The decedent was identified by his dentition as: Brian E. Westerfield, 47, of Freeburg.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Westerfeld was pronounced dead at the scene at 10 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 25, 2016) by Madison County Coroner’s Investigator Kelsey Wofford.

Article continues after sponsor message

An autopsy was conducted earlier today, however a precise cause of death is not being prescribed pending completion of carbon monoxide studies, Nonn said.

The coroner said evidence of coronary artery disease was found, however it has not been determined that heart disease caused or contributed to the crash at this time. Additionally, routine toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs will be performed at a later time, he added. 

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Renner Funeral Home of Belleville, Illinois.

More like this:

Sep 5, 2024 - Randy Gori Memorial Kicks on 66 Ultra Car Show and Cruise In Glen Carbon On Sept. 7

Aug 13, 2024 - Glen Carbon’s Heritage Museum and Library Hosting “Stampkeeper” Charlene Blair Exhibit  

Jul 22, 2024 - 7th Annual Cardboard Boat Race This Weekend At Meridian Village

Sep 10, 2024 - Glen Carbon Seeks Grant For Final Phase Of Shared Use Path Project

Aug 30, 2024 - Several Charged With Stolen Vehicle Offenses

 