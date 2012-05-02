BETHALTO -- May 2, 2012 -- Cornerstone Church of Bethalto was the site of the First Annual Cornerstone 5K Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, April 28. "Overall I believe the event was a huge success," stated Mark Paur, race coordinator. "This was the first in what will be an annual event

and we hope we can build on the success of this first race."

80 participants took part in the race that saw runners and walkers winding through the streets of Bethalto early Saturday morning to raise money for the Bethalto Boys & Girls Club and Rural Compassion. Volunteers were located at every turn to direct the runners and cheer

for their success.

"We were able to raise over $1,000 for two solid organizations and have a great time in the process," said Senior Pastor, Phil Schneider. "We had good weather, support from the community and the cooperation from the Bethalto Police Department. It's been a great day."

Cornerstone would like to thank the race sponsors: The Bank of Edwardsville -- Bethalto, The Weather Vane, Eagles Nest, American Water, Subway, Road ID and The Alton Roadrunners Club for providing the race timing. "We could not have accomplished this without the help of the Bethalto Police Department and the volunteers at Cornerstone," praised Schneider. "We have awesome people in our church and community and we're proud of both."

The race committee is already looking ahead to next year and has set a date of Saturday, April 27, 2013. Mark your calendars now and start training.

For more information contact Cornerstone Church Office, 618-377-7625 or office@CstoneChurches.com.

