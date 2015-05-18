Cornerstone Church in Godfrey recently did something heartfelt that Lewis and Clark Elementary School students and faculty will not forget any time soon.

The church worked with a shoemaker to provide 340 pairs of shoes for the students and faculty.

“It does mean a lot to the kids,” Lewis and Clark Elementary Principal Latosha Porter said. “They approached us and said they were looking to connect to the kids and it is good to have that community relationship.”

Porter stressed the funding is so difficult each year and the school doesn’t want to cut things from students and gifts like this mean a considerable amount.

“The kids are very appreciative,” Porter said. “Every stakeholder from students, cafeteria workers, custodians and even office workers received a new pair of shoes.”

Porter pointed out that Cornerstone plans to donate school supplies and also has provided bagels and coffee for faculty and staff.

“Cornerstone has a small congregation but we are very moved they chose us to do these things,” Porter said.

