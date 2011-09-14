Bethalto - September 13, 2011 - Cornerstone Church of Bethalto is inviting the public to "A Whale of a Sale" on Saturday, September 17 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Church Gym located at 196 S. Moreland Rd. Vendors representing Miche Bags, Staxx Rings and scrapbooking supplies will have merchandise available for sale at the event along with handmade jewelry. A variety of new and used merchandise will be available including clothing, toys, furniture, workout equipment, and kitchen supplies. German Roasted Nuts and homemade bakery items will be offered also.

Next Level, Cornerstone's Youth Group, will be selling concessions to raise funds for Speed the Light. Speed the Light (STL) is a student-initiated, volunteer, charitable program that provides much-needed transportation and communication equipment to missionaries across the nation and in over 180 countries around the world. Since its beginning, STL has raised over $253 million for missionary equipment around the world. "We aren't all called to the mission field but we can help those who are called," stated Youth Pastor Steve Luna. "Speed the Light is a great way to get kids involved and thinking about serving others."

Vendor space is still available. For more information please contact the Cornerstone Church office at 618-377-7625 or visit the website at www.CstoneChurches.com.

