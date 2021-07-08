NORMAL - The Alton River Dragons and Normal CornBelters each scored twice in the opening inning of their Prospect League baseball game at the Corn Belt in Normal, then the CornBelters reeled off 10 unanswered runs in the middle innings to take a 12-2 win over the River Dragons Wednesday evening.

It was Alton's first game since Sunday, when the River Dragons defeated the Cape Catfish 8-5 before a home holiday crowd at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

The two sides traded a pair of runs each in the opening inning, tying the game at 2-2. The CornBelters then scored three runs in the fourth, four more in the fifth and three in the sixth to take the 12-2 win, with the game being terminated after the top of the seventh because of the 10-run rule.

Brady Mutz, Blake Burris of Edwardsville, Mike Hampton of Alton and Jake Rivers all had hits for the River Dragons in the game, but there were no RBIs. Matthew Reed started on the mound for Alton, and went three-and-a-third innings, giving up five runs on seven hits while walking three, Justin Needles then pitched for an inning-and-two-thirds, allowing four runs on four hits while walking one and Jack McNeil pitched the sixth inning, conceding three runs on three hits while walking one.

The River Dragons are now 14-20 on the year, and return home to Lloyd Hopkins Field to play the Springfield Sliders Thursday night in a 6:30 p.m. first pitch, then host the Burlington, Ia., Bees Friday night in a 7:35 p.m. start. Alton travels to Clinton, Ia. for the weekend for a two-game set against the LumberKings, with Saturday's game starting at 6:30 p.m. and the Sunday game commencing at 2 p.m. Alton then returns home for a doubleheader against the O'Fallon, Mo., Hoots, with the games starting at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., then host the Catfish next Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

