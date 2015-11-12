EDWARDSVILLE – Cork Tree Creative, Inc. has been voted one of St. Louis Small Business Monthly’s (SBM) 2015 Best Marketing Firms in the publication’s November 2015 issue on stands now.

Each month, SBM’s “Best in Business” section features St. Louis area companies aiming to be the best in their industries. Cork Tree Creative, Inc. and 25 other firms were named by SBM readers as one of the best marketing firms in St. Louis. The woman-owned business was also named one of best public relations firms in St. Louis for two consecutive years by SBM.

SBM polls its readers monthly, identifying the best businesses in the area in a particular industry. Cork Tree Creative, Inc. topped the list out of more than 200 nominations submitted throughout the region. “There’s nothing more satisfying than focusing on a career that you enjoy, working with a team of professionals that exceed the expectations of clients every day,” said Laura Reed, co-owner and public relations director at Cork Tree Creative, Inc. “Our team is thrilled that our agency is considered one of the area’s best marketing firms and our goal is continued success, growth and having fun while doing it.”

Cork Tree Creative, Inc., located at 60 S. State Route, Edwardsville, Illinois, is owned by Jan Carpenter and Laura Reed. The company offers public relations, website development, graphic design, search engine optimization, social media management services, photography/videography services and more. For more information, please call (618) 656-7333, visit http://www.corktreecreative.com or find us on Facebook and Twitter.

