EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville-based public relations firm, Cork Tree Creative Inc., today announced that its social media specialist, Alyssa Eason, joined the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professional Group (YPG).

Eason, a lifelong resident of Madison County, graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a bachelor’s degree in Speech Communication, and graduated with her master’s degree from Webster University in 2015 in Communications Management.

She is excited about the potential this group could mean for herself and for Cork Tree Creative. “I’m thrilled to join The Young Professionals Group and to help further the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce's mission. I look forward to growing both professionally and personally, improving my leadership skills and developing business alliances,” Eason said.

Eason has been with Cork Tree Creative since Nov. of 2014. For Cork Tree Creative, she develops social media plans for clients, manage online projects and assists with writing projects. She is responsible for managing statistics and reports for businesses to help develop and implement plans that help companies achieve their organizational goals.

Cork Tree Creative, Inc., located at 60 S. State Route, Edwardsville, Ill., is owned by Jan Carpenter and Laura Reed. For more information, please call (618) 656-7333, visit http://www.corktreecreative.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

