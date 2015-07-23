EDWARDSVILLE – Cork Tree Creative, Inc. was named one of St. Louis Small Business Monthly’s (SBM) 2015 Best Public Relations Firms in the publication’s July 2015 issue on stands now.

Each month, SBM’s “Best in Business” section features St. Louis area companies aiming to be the best in their industry. Cork Tree Creative, Inc. and 25 other firms were named by SBM readers as one of the best PR firms in St. Louis. This is Cork Tree Creative’s second time making the list in its 6 years in business. SBM polls its readers monthly, identifying the best businesses in the area in a particular industry. Cork Tree Creative, Inc. topped the list out of more than 200 nominations submitted throughout the region.

“It’s a huge honor to be named as one of the SBM’s Best PR Firms,” said Cork Tree Creative co-owner and public relations director Laura Reed. “We’ve worked hard for our clients, and to be recognized by the business community means a lot to us.”

Cork Tree Creative, Inc., located at 60 S. State Route 157, Edwardsville, Ill., is owned by Jan Carpenter and Laura Reed. The company offers public relations, website development, graphic design, search engine optimization, social media management services, photography/videography services and more. For more information, please call (618) 656-7333, visit http://www.corktreecreative.com or find us on Facebook and Twitter.

