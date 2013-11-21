Cork Tree Creative, Inc., a public relations, graphic design and web design company in Edwardsville, Ill., today announced the addition of Shelly Wolfe to the company's growing firm.

Wolfe joins Cork Tree Creative as director of search engine optimization (SEO) and social media services.

As former owner of Wolfe SEO Services, she brings nearly 10 years of experience in social media and SEO to the company. Her experience in social media began when Facebook was first introduced in 2004 as a higher education-based social network. She has continued to refine her skills in

using Facebook and other social media ever since. Shelly has created and provided training courses for individuals and businesses for both social media and SEO and continues to provide quality expertise in each of those fields. Her experience encompasses providing services for public, private and higher education entities.

According to Jan Carpenter, co-owner of Cork Tree Creative, "Shelly brings to our company a great deal of experience and wealth in two growing areas of our industry. Social media and SEO have long been services we provide but adding her to our team takes our level of service to a whole different

level. We welcome her to the team and know that she will be a great asset to our well-rounded staff."

Cork Tree Creative, Inc. is a full-service marketing firm offering public relations, graphic design, web design, social media implementation, search engine optimization and more. "We are fortunate to have a veteran staff made up of individuals who excel and specialize in each of the services we

provide. And, our ability to offer such a wide scope of services in-house allows us to better manage projects from start to finish, making for more organized execution and a better value for our clients," added Carpenter.

In addition to her interests in social media and SEO, Wolfe is a long-time member of the Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon, a contributing member of First Christian Church of Edwardsville, serves on the District 1-G Lions cabinet and active at her children's schools and sports activities. She and her husband, Michael, live in Glen Carbon, Ill. They have three children.

Cork Tree Creative, Inc., located at 60 S. State Route, Edwardsville, Illinois, is owned by Jan Carpenter and Laura Reed. For more information, please call (618) 656-7333 or visit http://www.corktreecreative.com

