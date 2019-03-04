EDWARDSVILLE - Women-owned small business, Cork Tree Creative, Inc., celebrates its 10-year anniversary this year. Co-owners Jan Carpenter and Laura Reed founded Cork Tree Creative with the intent to provide clients with marketing and public relations services that were all-inclusive and under-one-roof.

Since opening its doors in 2009, Cork Tree Creative, Inc. has experienced substantial positive growth. The staff has grown and services have been expanded to include modern-day digital marketing tactics to continue providing clients with a competitive edge.

Cork Tree Creative, Inc. is a certified women-owned business by both The Women’s Business Enterprise National Council and the Women-Owned Small Business Federal Contracting Program. These two certifications confirm that: 1. The firm is 51% owned, controlled, operated, and managed by women and 2. The Federal Government has to, by law, award a percentage of all contracts to the firm.

Only 13 percent of women-owned businesses have been in business for more than 20 years (Small Business Trends, 2018) so Cork Tree Creative, Inc. is hitting an important, halfway milestone with its 10-year anniversary. Already within the last 10 years, Cork Tree Creative, Inc. has been awarded Expertise’s Best PR Firm in St. Louis (2017), Small Business Monthly’s Best Public Relations Firm (2015, 2016, 2017), Best Marketing Firm (2015) and Best in Reliability (2018) among others. Most recently, the firm was also awarded two Communicator Awards of Distinction, A Hermes Creative Award and an APEX Award of Excellence for work done for the Metro-East community.

“A lot has changed over the years, but our commitment to our clients certainly has not. We credit our continued success to our willingness to create a positive culture for our employees, provide exceptional customer service to clients and diversify our services as marketing continues to change,” said Laura Reed, co-owner of Cork Tree Creative, Inc.

Most recently, Cork Tree Creative added digital marketing to its list of growing services. Other primary services include public relations, social media management, Google Adwords management, graphic design, web development, branding, photography/videography, and search engine optimization.

To commemorate the 10th anniversary, Cork Tree Creative launched a new website this month at www.corktreecreative.com. The new site includes a showcase of graphic design and website design work as well as a blog full of marketing tips and news.

Cork Tree Creative, Inc., located at 105 Plaza Court, Edwardsville, Ill., is an all-inclusive marketing agency owned by Jan Carpenter and Laura Reed. For more information, please call (618) 656-7333, visit http://www. corktreecreative.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

