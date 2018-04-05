L to R: Corey King, Rick Powell of Shop N Save, Sara Jones

JERSEYVILLE - In conjunction with Shop N Save, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Students of the Month.” The recipients for the month of March are Corey King (9) and Sara Jones (8).

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations a student receives during a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program that acknowledges one student each week for academic or kindness. Each week, teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During March, Corey & Sara received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. They are being congratulated by Rick Powell from Shop N Save.

More like this:

Oct 11, 2023 - Midwest Members Credit Union Names Eagles Of The Month

Oct 18, 2023 - Two Students Recognized for Empathy and Hard Work at Alton School Board Meeting

Feb 6, 2023 - Jersey Students Of The Month Are Announced

Sep 20, 2023 - Students Honored for Good Character at Alton School District Board Meeting

Sep 22, 2023 - Alton School District Expels 20 Students, Suspends 16 Following Fights

Related Video:

Zeiser Grand Opening

 