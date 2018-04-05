JERSEYVILLE - In conjunction with Shop N Save, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Students of the Month.” The recipients for the month of March are Corey King (9) and Sara Jones (8).

The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations a student receives during a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program that acknowledges one student each week for academic or kindness. Each week, teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During March, Corey & Sara received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. They are being congratulated by Rick Powell from Shop N Save.

