ALTON - Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater’s free Summer Social Concert Series will continue on Friday, August 13, with Corey Evitts.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with food provided by Pete’s Pops and Sedara Food Truck, featuring the largest selection of sweets, baklava, and Turkish delight in the St. Louis area. The music starts at 6 p.m.



Corey Evitts is a “One Man Band” known for his live shows that include songs of all popular genres and eras. During his performances, he plays several instruments at once while singing. Since 2017, he has played more than 240 shows a year at wineries, breweries, and festivals throughout the Midwest.



In May of 2018, Corey opened for The Beach Boys at Herrin Festa Italiana in Herrin, Illinois. In May of 2019, he released his debut, 5 Song EP entitled, “Genesis,” which went to number 7 on the iTunes Pop Chart, and number 29 on the iTunes All-Genres Chart.



You can see the full schedule of amphitheater events HERE.

Aug. 13 - Summer Social Concert featuring Corey Evitts - free event

Aug. 28 - Food Truck Festival - free event

Sept. 4 - Jazz and Wine Festival - tickets on sale now www.metrotix.com

Sept. 8 - 12 - Alton Expo - free event

