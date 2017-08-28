Name: Cora Lee Endicott

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents: Abigail Gleason and Corey Endicott of Wood River

Birth weight: 7 lbs 3 oz

Birth Length: 19 ½ inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Time : 5:38 AM

Date: August 22, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Grandparents: Paula & Tracy Endicott, Granite City; Amber Hamor, East Alton;

William Gleason Sr., St. Louis, MO

Great Grandparents: Alice & Raymond Ferguson, East Alton

 