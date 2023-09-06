ALTON - Quinn Copeland scored just 26 seconds into extra time and Tyler Roth added an insurance goal in the 90th minute to give Marquette Catholic an important 2-0 win over Father McGivney Catholic in a Gateway Metro Conference match late Tuesday afternoon at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

The win keeps both the conference and overall records for the Explorers at 100 percent. Marquette is now 5-0-0 and 2-0-0 in the league, while the Griffins go to 1-5-0 overall and 0-2-0 in the GMC.

The play was very much even for the 80 minutes of regulation, which forced 20 minutes of extra time. The Griffins had a pair of chances early on in the second half, with Spencer Martin being stopped by Marquette goalie Will Fahnestock, who dove out and got his hand onto the ball to stop Martin. Meanwhile, McGivney keeper Patrick Gierer played well to keep the Explorers off the scoresheet.

The first half of extra time had barely begun when Copeland went through on his own and fired a low shot that found the back of the net to send Marquette into a 1-0 lead. The second goal came right before the end of the first half of extra time when Roth scored to put the Explorers up 2-0. The Griffins couldn't come up with the chances to cut the lead in the second half of extra time, giving Marquette the three points.

Marquette outshot McGivney 17-10 in the match, with Fahnestock recording the clean sheet for the Explorers.

Marquette next plays GMC debutants Belleville Althoff Catholic on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., then take on Alton in the Riverbend Derby Saturday night at Public School Stadium, with the kickoff taking place at 6:30 p.m. The Explorers then play at Granite City Sept. 11 at 6 p.m., then host Maryville Christian on Sept. 14 at 4:30 p.m.

The Griffins' upcoming fixtures have McGivney playing at Jersey Wednesday night, then hosting Maryville Christian Thursday in a GMC match, with both games starting at 4:30 p.m. The Griffins then host Highland at Bouse Road in a 10 a.m. start, then play at Freeburg on Sept. 12 and Metro-East Lutheran on Sept. 13, both matches starting at 4:30 p.m.

