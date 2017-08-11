Cope Plastics and United Way Day at the Ballpark
ALTON - On Saturday, Sept. 9, is Cope Plastics and United Way Day at Busch Stadium.
Tickets for a seat in the lower right field box are $45 with proceeds going to the United Way Southwest Illinois Division.
Join Cope Plastics and the United Way as the St. Louis Cardinals go head to head with the Pittsburgh Pirates at 6:15 p.m.
Saturday is also a giveaway game at the stadium with the first 30,000 fans, ages 16 and up, receiving a free Cardinals quarter zip pullover.
Tickets can be purchased at Cope Plastics.
For more information or to purchase tickets call Cindy Smalley at (618) 467-7348 or Jennie Wittman at 618-467-7347 or contact them through email at csmalley@copelastics.com and jwittman@copeplastics.com.
