EVANSTON – Defensive back Jalen Cooper had two interception returns for touchdowns, Dionte Rodgers took another pick back all the way, and quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman had two touchdown runs as Edwardsville eliminated Evanston 44-27 in the first round of the IHSA Class 8A football playoffs Friday night at Evanston High School.

The Tigers had a total of five turnovers in the game, and the three picks returned for touchdowns set a Class 8A record for most in a single game, and also tied the all-time IHSA playoff record set by East St. Louis in a win over Lockport in 1985.

“I think they’re a very good ball club,” said Tiger coach Matt Martin. “I think we beat a very good team today. We found a way to win; we scored on defense, we scored on offense, so I was proud of our kids.”

The Tigers had a total of five turnovers on the night, including four interceptions, and winning the turnover battle is something Martin always emphasizes.

“We won the turnover battle,” Martin said, “and we got two touchdowns immediately off that, and that’s huge. We need to win the turnover battle. I don’t always require that we score off of it, but it worked out in our favor, and you saw if we weren’t getting turnovers, they’re an efficient, talented offense, and they can drive the field.”

The Edwardsville defense also didn’t give up big plays, especially in the final quarter, and it helped the Tigers immensely.

“That was huge,” Martin said. “That was eating time up, and our kids did a good job battling and not giving up the big play, so I was proud of them.”

Edwardsville jumped out to an early 17-0 lead on a Brendan Latham field goal, a 40-yard interception return by Cooper and a five-yard run by Justin Johnson, Jr., while the defense forced three turnovers in the first half, two fumble recoveries and Cooper’s first touchdown return.

Evanston scored late in the first half to make the halftime score 17-7, and early in the third, Abdur-Rahman took off on a 54-yard touchdown run that made it 23-7. Rodgers upped the lead to 30-7 when he intercepted a tipped pass and took it in from 16 yards. After another Wildkit touchdown, Abdur-Rahman took off on a 78-yard touchdown run in which he outran the Evanston defense to the end zone that made it 37-14. For the game, Abdur-Rahman ran 13 times for 206 yards and two touchdowns.

“If we can, I’ve always said it, and I don’t know if it’s boisterous,” Martin said, “but if we can take care of level one and level two with the defense, and you can get Kendall into the open, you like your chances. You can score, and the type of defense they were playing, they’re going to stop you at times. But they’re also going to give up the big play, and you saw that tonight.”

Those big plays are an important part of determining whether or not a team moves on in the postseason.

“I think if you’re going to move on, you’ve got to have players make plays,” Martin said, “and we made plays tonight.”

Evanston scored two late touchdowns to cut the Tiger lead to 37-27, but Cooper put the game away with his second pick-six to make the final 44-27.

The Tigers rolled up a total of 289 on offense, all but eight on the ground.

Edwardsville advances to next week’s second round, where the Tigers will be hosting the winner of today’s game between South Elgin and West Aurora at Tiger Stadium. The date and kickoff time will be announced by the IHSA Monday afternoon.

The Tiger players will be looking forward to another week of practice in preparation for their next opponent.

“Our kids said ‘let’s have another good week of practice,’” Martin said, “And so that’s what I preach; try to learn from our mistakes, have a great week of practice, and we’re playing either South Elgin or West Aurora.”

Edwardsville 10 7 13 14 44

Evanston 0 7 0 20 27

Scoring

1st Quarter

6:00 Edwardsville scored on a field goal.

4:41 Edwardsville Number 5 Jalen Cooper caught an interception and ran it back for a touchdown. Extra point is good.

2nd Quarter

8:46 Edwardsville Number 26 Justin Johnson Jr. ran for a touchdown. Extra point is good.

3:05 Touchdown Evanston. Extra point is good.

3rd Quarter

10:22 Edwardsville Number 4 Kendall Abdur Rahman quarterback keeper for a touchdown. Extra point no good.

9:17 Evanston throws an interception. Edwardsville Number 23 Dionte Rodgers returns it for a touchdown. Extra point is good.

4th Quarter

11:54 Evanston Touchdown run. Extra point is good.

11:04Edwardsville Number 4 Kendall Abdur Rahman quarterback keeper for a touchdown. Extra point is good.

3:09 Evanston touchdown pass. Extra point is good.

1:54 Evanston touchdown pass. 2 point try is no good.

27 seconds Evanston throws an interception to Edwardsville number 5 Jalen Cooper and he runs it back for a touchdown. Extra point is good.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

