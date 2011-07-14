EDWARDSVILLE, IL., July 14, 2011 . . . TheBANK of Edwardsville today announced that Steve Cooper, Vice President, Commercial Banking Group, was selected by the Goshen Rotary to receive the annual Paul Harris Fellow award.

Cooper, a long-time Rotarian, was selected by his Rotary peers to receive the award, which is given to one individual who exemplifies the membership’s motto – “Service above Self.” Goshen Rotary Club has traditionally awarded a Paul Harris Fellow annually to one of its outstanding members, based on results of an election by the membership. Nominations are typically based on an exemplary service commitment to the Club and community.

Cooper, of Holiday Shores, has been a member of the Goshen Rotary since January 2002. Among his work with the Goshen Rotary is his effort to help raise funds through the Club’s annual Golf Outing and auction. He is also involved in helping the Club in its efforts to build a pavilion in Glen Carbon, which is near completion.

Paul Abert, outgoing president of the Goshen Rotary and fellow employee at TheBANK of Edwardsville said, “It was my privilege this year as outgoing President, to present this award to my good friend and colleague. Steve’s efforts in fundraising and participation in club sponsored projects has been tremendous and duly noted. The Paul Harris Fellow award is well deserved and I was proud to be the one to present it to him.”

Rotary is a worldwide organization of more than 1.2 million business, professional, and community leaders. Members of Rotary clubs, known as Rotarians, provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build goodwill and peace in the world.

With its theme “Because We Care,” TheBANK of Edwardsville, has assets exceeding $1.5 billion. TheBANK has a long tradition of providing personal service, offering the most innovative products and giving back to the communities in which it serves. For more information, please visit www.4thebank.com.

