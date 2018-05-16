Cooper doubles twice as Edwardsville upends O'Fallon 3-0
EDWARDSVILLE – Jack Cooper had a 2-for-3 day at the plate for Edwardsville Tuesday afternoon – both of Cooper's hits were doubles to go with two runs scored – as the Tigers held the Panthers to two hits and handed O'Fallon Township High School their first Southwestern Conference loss of the season with a 3-0 win Tuesday at Tom Pile Field.
The Tigers went to 23-9 on the season overall and finished their SWC schedule at 9-5, while the Panthers fell to 27-3-1 on the year, 12-1 in the league with only one SWC game against Collinsville left.
The Tigers scored twice in the fourth and one more time in the sixth for the win; Cole Hampton was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs; Dalton Wallace was 1-for-2 for EHS, with Josh Ohl 1-for-3 with an RBI and Aaron Young had the other run scored for the Tigers.
Reid Hendrickson and Chase Gockel combined for the two-hitter, only conceding hits to Matthew Albritton and Hayden Juenger; Hendrickson dismissed six by strikeout in six innings of work in getting the win while Gockel fanned two in his only inning on the mound.
Edwardsville visits Triad at 4:15 p.m. Friday and hosts Springfield at 11 a.m. Saturday in a single game; they are scheduled to close the regular season at 6 p.m. Monday against Waterloo at GCS Ballpark in Sauget.
