EDWARDSVILLE – Jack Cooper had a 2-for-3 day at the plate for Edwardsville Tuesday afternoon – both of Cooper's hits were doubles to go with two runs scored – as the Tigers held the Panthers to two hits and handed O'Fallon Township High School their first Southwestern Conference loss of the season with a 3-0 win Tuesday at Tom Pile Field.

The Tigers went to 23-9 on the season overall and finished their SWC schedule at 9-5, while the Panthers fell to 27-3-1 on the year, 12-1 in the league with only one SWC game against Collinsville left.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers scored twice in the fourth and one more time in the sixth for the win; Cole Hampton was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs; Dalton Wallace was 1-for-2 for EHS, with Josh Ohl 1-for-3 with an RBI and Aaron Young had the other run scored for the Tigers.

Reid Hendrickson and Chase Gockel combined for the two-hitter, only conceding hits to Matthew Albritton and Hayden Juenger; Hendrickson dismissed six by strikeout in six innings of work in getting the win while Gockel fanned two in his only inning on the mound.

Edwardsville visits Triad at 4:15 p.m. Friday and hosts Springfield at 11 a.m. Saturday in a single game; they are scheduled to close the regular season at 6 p.m. Monday against Waterloo at GCS Ballpark in Sauget.

More like this: