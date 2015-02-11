Coonrod's jersey to be retired Friday at Carrollton home game
On Friday, Carrollton High School will be retiring the baseball jersey of Sam Coonrod in honor of him being drafted and becoming a member of the San Francisco Giants as a pitcher.
Coonrod will be available for autographs prior to the Carrollton Hawks boys basketball game against the Calhoun Warriors.
The ceremony will take place at halftime of the varsity game that evening.
Carrollton High School Athletic Director Greg Pohlman said the school is very excited to be able to honor Conrood for all his post season accomplishments.
