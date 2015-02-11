On Friday, Carrollton High School will be retiring the baseball jersey of Sam Coonrod in honor of him being drafted and becoming a member of the San Francisco Giants as a pitcher.

Coonrod will be available for autographs prior to the Carrollton Hawks boys basketball game against the Calhoun Warriors.

The ceremony will take place at halftime of the varsity game that evening.

Carrollton High School Athletic Director Greg Pohlman said the school is very excited to be able to honor Conrood for all his post season accomplishments.

"Sam was a starting pitcher for the Division 1 SIU (Carbondale) baseball team," Pohlman said."He was recruited and signed by the late Dan Callahan his Senior year. It was very exciting for Carrollton High School and the city of Carrollton when Sam was drafted in the fifth round by the San Fransico Giants. As his coach I could not be prouder for not only a tremendous baseball player, but a great young man." Carrollton Superintendent Kerry Cox said she was also proud of Coonrod and excited to see him honored with his jersey retired. "We want to bring recognition for his outstanding accomplishments," she said. "He is a role model for the kids. They all look up to him. It gives the kids on the baseball team something to aspire for, although few get to that level. This is a great opportunity children to learn about and meet him in person. He is very humbled by it." The only other Carrollton uniform to be retired was Lori Hasket for girls basketball.

