ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE — The Metro East region is set to experience a heatwave with temperatures soaring to 95 degrees on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, and escalating to 100 degrees on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. However, relief is on the horizon as milder temperatures are forecasted for the remainder of the week, with highs of 83 degrees on Wednesday, 85 degrees on Thursday, and 85 degrees on Friday.

A Heat Advisory has been issued from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the National Weather Service in St. Louis said on Monday.

Jason Harrison, an Alton resident and active participant in the Overnight Warming Centers initiative, has been pivotal in expanding the community's efforts to include sufficient cooling centers. Harrison emphasized the importance of these centers, especially during extreme weather conditions.

"The Overnight Warming Centers group is about preserving lives and that entails quite a bit," Harrison said. "I am thankful Alton has so many different cooling centers listed to help people when temps reach highs outside. It is an example of true love and I am proud to live here. I think all someone needed in the beginning was to see an example and several said they wanted to be part of something like this and this effort fit it perfectly."

As the region braces for the upcoming heat, the community's preparedness with cooling centers offers a critical respite for residents, ensuring safety and comfort during the sweltering days ahead.

Click here for a complete list of Cooling Centers in our area.

