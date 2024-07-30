BELLEVILLE - The City of Belleville has listed multiple cooling sites within the community with the Excessive Heat Warning in effect until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.

Residents are urged to take precautions as temperatures are expected to soar.

Cooling sites have been set up throughout the City of Belleville to provide relief from the extreme heat. These sites offer a safe and air-conditioned environment for those in need. The locations of these cooling centers are critical for residents who may not have access to adequate cooling in their homes.

The Fire Department's advisory emphasizes the importance of staying hydrated and avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun. It is recommended that residents check on vulnerable neighbors, including the elderly and those with health conditions, to ensure their safety during this period of excessive heat.

The Belleville locations for relief during the excessive heat are as follows:

Belleville Public Library Main Branch, 121 E. Washington St., (618) 234-0441. Hours 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday of this week.

Belleville Public Library West Branch, 3414 W. Main St., (618) 233-4866, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday.

PSOP (Programs and Services for Older Persons), 201 N. Church St., (618) 234-4410, open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Salvation Army, 20 Glory Place, 618-234-7378, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

