June 22, 2012 – The following cooling centers have been set up in Alton:

Alton Square Mall Food Court 7am to 9:30 pm (6pm on Sundays)

Salvation Army 525 Alby St. 9am to 4pm, Monday - Friday

Senior Services Center 2693 N. Rodgers 8am to 9pm, Monday – Friday

YWCA 304 E. 3rd St. 6:30am to 8pm, Monday – Friday

9:00 to 5pm , Saturday

The following fire stations are available for walk-in cooling periods of very short duration. The Fire Department can arrange Alton Police Department courtesy transportation to other centers from each fire station as needed. Anyone with medical considerations should seek emergency assistance.

Note: These stations may not be staffed during emergency calls and should be utilized as a last resort cooling point.

Alton Fire Station 1 333 E. 20th St.

Alton Fire Station 2 3212 College Ave.

