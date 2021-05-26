GRANITE CITY - Below is a final concert video for the Coolidge Junior High Band in Granite City.

The Coolidge Junior High administration said: "The students of the Coolidge Junior High Band have worked diligently this year, navigating obstacles in order to bring this performance. Congratulations to the CJHS Band and have a great summer."

SEE VIDEO:

