Coolidge Junior High Band Performs Year-End Concert
May 26, 2021 1:53 PM
GRANITE CITY - Below is a final concert video for the Coolidge Junior High Band in Granite City.
The Coolidge Junior High administration said: "The students of the Coolidge Junior High Band have worked diligently this year, navigating obstacles in order to bring this performance. Congratulations to the CJHS Band and have a great summer."
SEE VIDEO:
