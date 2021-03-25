Coolidge Band Excels At IGSMA Contest
GRANITE CITY– The Coolidge Junior High School Band participated in the Illinois Grade School Music Association (IGSMA) Solo and Ensemble Contest on March 13 and walked away with 20 First Superior Ratings and 45 First-Place ratings.
Students performed solos and were judged based on intonation, musicality, and general effect as well as other aspects of playing.
"We are very proud of the accomplishments of the Junior High Band Students and admire their resilience during such a challenging year," said CJHS Band Director Chuck Noud.
Students that participated included the following:
First Superior
Parker Acosta
Seth Blaylock
Karlisa Bryant
LilyRose Cockrum
Daniel Douglas
Ricardo Garray
Jake Guithues
Bailey Hanks
Lora McDonald
Jackie Mendez
Victoria Robinson
Dylan Sanchez
Fred SanSoucie
Mason Scarborough
Chris Seeley
Jacob Travis
Diana Valverde
Alyssa White
Emma Wing
Kya Wonders
First Place
Devon Balch
Gwyn Billingsley
Elijah Blaylock
Mallory Boone
Reese Boyer
Madison Collins
Sophie Davison
Alex Escobar
Carleigh Graham
Madison Gregory-Hudson
Nevaeh Hand
Zac Harper
Ellie Harper
Angel Hernandez
Yanelli Hernandez
Emily Holmes
Adrianna Ireland
Ramiyah Johnson
Amyah Jones
Madisyn Kovarik
Aurora Kuntz
Shareni Leal-Pluma
Daisha Lewis
Deiona Lewis
Lily Lungwitz
Samaria Mallet
Kaylah Meyerhoff
Savannah Meyerhoff
Gabby Mitchell
Nolan Mohr
Clieson Mranda
Lily Newman
Gage Nunn
Malachi Odom
Sarah Reynolds
Alexis Ruiz
Logan Schank
Phoenix Shinneman
William Spicer
Faith Teets
Sunny Valle
Hector Villa
Baylie Wagner
