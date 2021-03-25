GRANITE CITY– The Coolidge Junior High School Band participated in the Illinois Grade School Music Association (IGSMA) Solo and Ensemble Contest on March 13 and walked away with 20 First Superior Ratings and 45 First-Place ratings.

Students performed solos and were judged based on intonation, musicality, and general effect as well as other aspects of playing.

"We are very proud of the accomplishments of the Junior High Band Students and admire their resilience during such a challenging year," said CJHS Band Director Chuck Noud.

Students that participated included the following:

First Superior

Parker Acosta

Seth Blaylock

Karlisa Bryant

LilyRose Cockrum

Daniel Douglas

Ricardo Garray

Jake Guithues

Bailey Hanks

Lora McDonald

Jackie Mendez

Victoria Robinson

Dylan Sanchez

Fred SanSoucie

Mason Scarborough

Chris Seeley

Jacob Travis

Diana Valverde

Alyssa White

Emma Wing

Kya Wonders

First Place

Devon Balch

Gwyn Billingsley

Elijah Blaylock

Mallory Boone

Reese Boyer

Madison Collins

Sophie Davison

Alex Escobar

Carleigh Graham

Madison Gregory-Hudson

Nevaeh Hand

Zac Harper

Ellie Harper

Angel Hernandez

Yanelli Hernandez

Emily Holmes

Adrianna Ireland

Ramiyah Johnson

Amyah Jones

Madisyn Kovarik

Aurora Kuntz

Shareni Leal-Pluma

Daisha Lewis

Deiona Lewis

Lily Lungwitz

Gage Nunn

Malachi Odom

Sarah Reynolds

Alexis Ruiz

Logan Schank

Phoenix Shinneman

William Spicer

Faith Teets

Sunny Valle

Hector Villa

Baylie Wagner

