Taylor and Lilly Freer continued their quest to help the Community Christmas campaign with a successful fund-raising event on Thursday. The Cookies and Cocoa night collected more than $3,600 to go with all the other Freer donations to the campaign this year.

Freer Auto Body continued its selfless contributions to the United Way Community Christmas campaign on Thursday collecting $3,612 at the Cookies and Cocoa event.

The Freer family also donated $1,500 from a memorial for Freer Auto Body owner Margaret Freer’s mother, Sophia Ives, and a $18,200 from Taylor and Lilly Freer’s annual Sloppy Joes event, and $10,000 to $10,000 to $12,000 the Freer family spent on toys and coats. Those attending the event also brought toy donations.

“That is a huge contribution to the Community Christmas,” Margaret Freer said. “I know United Way is a huge agency but for two little girls and a small business, this is a significant contribution.”

Taylor and Lilly Freer were also keys to the night and served cookies and cocoa to those in attendance.

“Taylor and Lilly are always so happy to help others,” Margaret Freer said.

The Freer family does the Cookies and Cocoa night each year in memory of Margaret’s son, David Freer, who died in a car crash, and was one of the previous owners of Freer Auto Body.

Margaret said Community Christmas was always David’s “favorite charity” and it is what motivates her and the rest of the Freer family to be so conscious of the campaign.

“David would be proud of how much time, energy, dollars and love we put have put into this project,” Margaret said. “I know it will help many have a nice Christmas that otherwise would not have been possible without the help of these events.”

