Godfrey, IL – For the 5th consecutive year, Freer Auto Body will host its Cookies & Cocoa for Community Christmas event. Since early November, Freer family, along with Freer Auto Body employees, partner/vendors, and friends, have been donating money, new toys, new coats, baby items, etc. that would fill dozens of large festively decorated boxes.

On Thursday December 6, from 5 – 8pm, the Freer’s will welcome the community to bring toys, coats, etc. to their business on North Alby and stay around for cocoa, cookies, fun and prizes. Visitors can sign up to win door prizes such as $500 cash and an Xbox 360 Kinect. A raffle will be held for a Power Wheels Ford F-150 Raptor 12-Volt Battery-Powered Ride-On!

Article continues after sponsor message

David’s mother Margaret said “David loved Community Christmas and he had such a giving heart; we do this as a tribute to him and his life.” And to all who work each year to make the event happen – it’s a labor of love.

More like this: