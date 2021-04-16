Cooke's Strike In 94th Minute Gives Redbirds 3-2 Win Over Belleville West After Extra Time
BELLEVILLE - Maddie Cooke scored in the 94th minute to give Alton a 3-2 win over Belleville West after extra time in a Southwestern Conference match Thursday afternoon at Bob Goalby Field.
Kennedy Stephens had a brace (two goals) in regulation, scoring in both the 11th and 72nd minutes, while Emily Baker, Cooke and Amy Pattan all had assists.
Addison Miller had 12 saves in goal for Alton, now 1-1-0 on the season, while the Maroons fall to 0-2-0.