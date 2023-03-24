BELLEVILLE - The Lady Redbirds kept their winning streak alive Thursday night after a narrow 1-0 win over the Belleville West Maroons.

With the win, Alton moves to 4-0 on the season. Four games, and four shutouts for senior goalkeeper Peyton Baker and her defensive line. She made 10 saves against the Maroons.

Alton head coach Gwen Sabo said it was an ugly first half and that her girls were not playing aggressively. The game was still a scoreless tie after the first 40 minutes.

"We were much stronger in the second half," Sabo said. "We had much better possession and more dangerous chances."

Those chances included senior Dachelle Carter heading the ball toward the net off a corner, forcing Belleville West to make a scrambling goal-line clearance. Senior striker Emily Baker ripped a shot from distance that left the crossbar rattling.

The game's only goal came from senior midfielder Maddie Cooke in the 63rd minute and was assisted by sophomore midfielder Lyndsey Miller.

It was Cooke's fourth goal of the season and Miller's second helper.

For Sabo and the team, it doesn't matter how you win them, just that you win them.

"I was happy to scrape by with a 1-0 conference win on the road," Sabo added.

The Lady Redbirds will be back in action tomorrow, March 25, when they take on a tough Triad team. The game kicks off at 12:30 p.m. at Triad High School.

