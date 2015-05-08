Con-way Freight Donates Twin Trailers and Converter to L&C Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Kevin Beer, director of operations for Con-way Freight's St. Louis region (right), and Dale Chapman, Lewis and Clark Community College president, view the twin 28-foot trailers, which Con-way donated to the college to assist students in the Truck Driver Training program. An event was held Friday, May 8, on the college’s Godfrey campus to commemorate the donation with the signing of an honorary title. To view more photos from the event, visit www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc/. To learn more about the program, visit www.lc.edu/program/truckdrivertraining or contact Program Trainer Davie Metzger at (618) 468-5796 or dlmetzger@lc.edu. Photo by Louise Jett, L&C Media Specialist Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip