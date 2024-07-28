CHICAGO – Today, on the 34th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act being signed into law, the Democratic National Convention announced several new accessibility milestones, including the construction of the first ADA-compliant ramp in Democratic National Convention history that provides direct access to the convention floor. This is a custom, first-of-its-kind ramp that the convention is building at the United Center to ensure delegates, media, volunteers, and guests who request accommodations can access the convention floor. This historic step will help to ensure that more delegates with ADA needs can be seated directly on the floor, which has not always been the case in previous years.

As part of Democrats’ commitment to making this convention the most accessible in history, the following accommodations will also be available:

Designated accessible parking

Wheelchair-accessible entrances

Accessible restrooms

Dedicated spaces at the United Center and McCormick Place for individuals with disabilities

These accommodations build on the progress the City of Chicago has been making in the lead-up to convention to make the city more accessible. The convention team is taking significant steps in the planning process to work with key partners across the city to create a positive experience for convention attendees and city residents with disabilities, leaving a lasting legacy on the city. For example, the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) has worked to make numerous sidewalk and curb repairs at key event locations and venues, including McCormick Place and eight other locations throughout the city. CDOT has also made sure traffic signals at 10 different intersections on Ashland Avenue have full Accessible Pedestrian Signals, and the agency has repaired ADA tiles at all corners around the downtown hotels where delegates and visitors will be staying.

“I’m proud to see the efforts the Democratic National Convention Committee is taking to not just be the most accessible Democratic Convention of our lifetimes, but to help set a high standard of what accessibility can be for large scale events as well,” said U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth. “Accessibility should be the default, not an afterthought.”

“This year’s Democratic National Convention will reflect our core values as Democrats. We will celebrate accessibility and inclusion, make sure every voice is heard, and showcase the broad and diverse Democratic coalition,” said Robin Jones, Accessibility Advisor for the 2024 Democratic National Convention. “The convention team is proudly working to make sure everyone is welcome and included at our convention, and today’s announcements are part of our ongoing work to ensure the convention is accessible to people of all abilities and that all participants are treated with dignity and respect.”

The DNCC enlisted the expertise of Robin Jones as Accessibility Advisor in pursuit of its mission of hosting the most accessible Democratic National Convention in history. Jones has worked closely with the DNCC, Host Committee, United Center, McCormick Place, airports, hotels, and other venues as well as the Mayor’s Office for Persons with Disabilities and other key experts to ensure the physical infrastructure and material presented during the 2024 Democratic National Convention meets and exceeds all relevant accessibility standards.

