Feb. 10, 2014 (St. Louis) – The National Park Service (NPS), along with its partners the Great Rivers Greenway District and CityArchRiver 2015 Foundation, will be holding a contractor outreach event and mixer for the construction program to remodel the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial and the Gateway Arch grounds on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2014, at 9:00 a.m. The event will be held in the first floor conference rooms at 1520 Market Street, Saint Louis, MO 63103.

All interested companies – large and small businesses, prime contractors and subcontractors – are encouraged to attend. Socioeconomic firms, including minority-owned and disadvantaged companies, are especially encouraged to attend to ensure an inclusive CityArchRiver 2015 project.

The event will be an excellent opportunity for networking between potential prime contractors and subcontractors, and will give attendees the opportunity to ask questions of the NPS team. All attendees are invited and encouraged to meet and greet, increase business contacts, find potential teaming partners, and exchange business cards.

The contractor outreach and mixer will include a presentation by the National Park Service describing the general scope and principal characteristics of the program work to be done under prospective contracts. Attendees will also learn more about upcoming projects and contracting opportunities related to construction at the Gateway Arch. This is a major construction program with subcontracting opportunities in virtually every category of work.

The NPS will also provide key terms, conditions, and requirements for Federal contracts; discuss contracting opportunities and provide business contacts for socioeconomic firms, including Disadvantaged and Minority-Owned businesses; and offer general tips on getting ready to do business with the government.

Pre-registration is not required. Please be sure to sign in at the door and provide your contact information to be included on the contractor list which will be posted on the Federal Business Opportunities (FBO) website (https://www.fbo.gov/). This will facilitate opportunities for subcontracting

and teaming partnerships. Note that future communications, such as publicizing future engagement opportunities, pre-solicitation conferences, and pre-solicitation notices will also be posted on this site.

For more information, please contact Rosemary Ortiz at (303) 969-2112.

About CityArchRiver 2015:

CityArchRiver 2015 is a transformational project that will enhance the Gateway Arch experience for all visitors. The project will create a seamless park experience from the city to the Mississippi River, providing visitors with a more vibrant and safer place to visit, enjoy, and return. CityArchRiver 2015 is a public-private partnership including the National Park Service, the Missouri Department of Transportation, the Great Rivers Greenway District, the City of St. Louis, Bi-State Development Agency, CityArchRiver 2015 Foundation and many other organizations. For more information, please visit www.cityarchriver.org.

About Great Rivers Greenway:

The Great Rivers Greenway District was created by a vote of the people in 2000 with the goal of making the St. Louis region a better place to live. The public organization is carrying this goal by creating community connections with the River Ring, an interconnected system of trails and greenways. The District also works to provide transportation alternatives, preserve nature, improve health and increase the economic vitality of the region. Great Rivers Greenway’s district includes St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County. For more information, visit www.greatriversgreenway.org.

