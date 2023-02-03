"Contractor Mobilization" Process Begins for Lenhardt Tool and Die Demolition
ALTON - Demolition of the old Lenhardt Tool and Die facility appears to be coming soon, but it is weather-dependent.
Greg Caffey, Alton Planning and Zoning Director, said workers were out doing “contractor mobilization” at the facility late this week, despite cold temperatures.
“It is weather-dependent, but they could be in full force next week,” he said. “They have been doing the prep work for the demolition.”
Caffey said the area is in a prominent Alton location and should be “attractive” for redevelopment opportunities once the demolition and land cleanup is finished.
