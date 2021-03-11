EAST ALTON - East Alton Fire Chief Tim Quigley said he received word on Wednesday afternoon from Phillip Kennedy of Spiritas Wrecking Company, that because of the high winds lately a contingency plan was in order for Sunday's planned demolition.

The three old Wood River Power Plant smokestacks have been scheduled to be imploded Sunday.

"We are currently scheduled to close Illinois Route 143 from 9 a.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Sunday, Kennedy said. "The pedestrian overpass and conveyer will be removed Saturday and the stacks on Sunday. The stacks will be demolished sometime between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday. As we are highly sensitive to wind speed and wind direction, our team has determined using a four hour window would increase our probability of success."

Kennedy said he would stay in close contact with team members to ensure all necessary monitoring equipment, observers and dust control measures are in place prior to the stack event.

"Thank you all for your help regarding this effort and for a safe, efficient and successful conclusion to this project," he said.

