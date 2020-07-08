EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police Department on Wednesday thanked Contegra's Jim Mundy and Dennis Arujo for a generous $1,000 donation for training equipment.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The men and women of the Edwardsville Police Department would like to thank Jim Mundy and Dennis Araujo of Contegra for the generous donation to our department.

"Contegra has provided a challenge coin for each of our employees and provided a $1,000 check to purchase training equipment for our department," Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven said. "Supportive businesses, such as Contegra, and engaged citizens make serving this community a pleasure for our staff."

More like this:

Aug 3, 2023 - Revity Credit Union Construction in "Final Stages" in Edwardsville

2 days ago - Alton Police Department Awarded Over $800,000 In Grants To Address Crime And Equipment Needs

Sep 25, 2023 - Edwardsville Police, Fire Departments Schedule Community Events

Sep 22, 2023 - Charges Filed Over Fatal Traffic Crash After Supsect Flees Scene

Sep 7, 2023 - Edwardsville Police Make 5 DUI Arrests Over Labor Day Enforcement Period

 