FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL., March 4, 2014 . . . Construction-management firm

IMPACT Strategies today announced it has been awarded a contract to build a

new 31,000-square-foot church for First Baptist Church in Columbia, Ill.

Construction is underway and is expected to be completed in the fall of

2014.



IMPACT began construction this past October and, before the harsh winter

weather set in, the company succeeded in preparing and grading the site¹s

groundwork. The area was a densely covered forest that required a lot of

tree removal and ground preparation. The new facility will have a 700-seat

sanctuary and educational classrooms, providing the congregation the

opportunity to worship and learn under one roof. Currently the church

utilizes a separate house on its property for its student ministry.



Pastor Jonathan Peters, Senior Pastor at First Baptist Church, Columbia,

said, "The greatest asset of the new church building is that we¹ll be able

to continue to grow together as a family, and increase our capacity to

impact Columbia and the world for Christ. We have longed for the day where

our building can match the size of God¹s dream for our church, and provide

us with opportunities to bless our community. Our people are excited beyond

measure to see God's dream become a reality, and we look forward to moving

into our new home in the fall of 2014."





First Baptist Church will be

located at 1200 Valmeyer Road

in Columbia on a 47-acre tract

of land, which it purchased in

2004 in anticipation of building

a new church and additional

facilities in the future.

IMPACT Strategies is working in collaboration with architect Quadrant

Design, Inc. of Waterloo, Ill.



About IMPACT Strategies

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in

Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and

offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general

contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The

company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St.

Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients throughout the St. Louis

metropolitan area.



