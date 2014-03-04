Construction Underway On First Baptist Church in Columbia, IL
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL., March 4, 2014 . . . Construction-management firm
IMPACT Strategies today announced it has been awarded a contract to build a
new 31,000-square-foot church for First Baptist Church in Columbia, Ill.
Construction is underway and is expected to be completed in the fall of
2014.
IMPACT began construction this past October and, before the harsh winter
weather set in, the company succeeded in preparing and grading the site¹s
groundwork. The area was a densely covered forest that required a lot of
tree removal and ground preparation. The new facility will have a 700-seat
sanctuary and educational classrooms, providing the congregation the
opportunity to worship and learn under one roof. Currently the church
utilizes a separate house on its property for its student ministry.
Pastor Jonathan Peters, Senior Pastor at First Baptist Church, Columbia,
said, "The greatest asset of the new church building is that we¹ll be able
to continue to grow together as a family, and increase our capacity to
impact Columbia and the world for Christ. We have longed for the day where
our building can match the size of God¹s dream for our church, and provide
us with opportunities to bless our community. Our people are excited beyond
measure to see God's dream become a reality, and we look forward to moving
into our new home in the fall of 2014."
First Baptist Church will be
located at 1200 Valmeyer Road
in Columbia on a 47-acre tract
of land, which it purchased in
2004 in anticipation of building
a new church and additional
facilities in the future.
IMPACT Strategies is working in collaboration with architect Quadrant
Design, Inc. of Waterloo, Ill.
About IMPACT Strategies
IMPACT Strategies, Inc.
Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and
offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general
contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The
company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St.
Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients throughout the St. Louis
metropolitan area.
# # #
