Construction suspended for holiday travel

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced the suspension of non-emergency construction and the reopening of lanes, where possible, through the Christmas holiday to minimize travel disruption. A similar break from construction also will occur at the start of the new year. Non-emergency work will be suspended from 3 p.m. today until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 25. It will be suspended again from 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1. The following lane closures will remain in place. Work zone speed limits will stay in effect where posted. Please buckle up, put your phone down and drive sober. District 1 City of Chicago Monroe Street between Halsted Street and Des Plaines Avenue; closed.

Van Buren Street between Halsted Street and Des Plaines Avenue; closed. Cook County Illinois 59 (Sutton Road) from north of West Bartlett Road to south of Illinois 19 (Irving Park Road); lane reductions continue.

U.S. 20 (Lake Street) between Horizon/Monarch Drive and Red Oak Drive; lane reductions continue.

South Boulevard between Harlem Avenue and Marion Street in Oak Park; closed.

Plum Grove Road between Wiley and Golf roads in Schaumburg; closed.

Euclid Avenue between Rohlwing Road and Salt Creek in Rolling Meadows; lane reductions continue.

Outbound Eisenhower Expressway (Interstate 290) from Wells to Halsted streets; lane reductions continue.

Outbound Eisenhower from Halsted to Racine streets; lane reductions continue.

The following expressway ramps will remain closed: Outbound Eisenhower exit to Morgan Street Inbound Kennedy Expressway exit to Monroe Street Inbound Kennedy Expressway exit to inbound Congress Parkway Outbound Dan Ryan exit to Taylor Street Inbound Dan Ryan exit to inbound Congress Parkway Outbound Kennedy Expressway exit to Madison Street

Kane County Farnsworth Avenue over Indian Creek in Aurora; lane reductions continue. Lake County Forest Avenue over the Ravine Ditch in Highland Park; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 132 (Grand Avenue) at U.S. 41 in Gurnee; lane reductions continue. Northbound U.S. 41 exit to Illinois 132; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 120 between U.S. 41 and O’Plaine Road in Waukegan; lane reductions continue. Eastbound Illinois 120 exit ramp to Greenleaf Street; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 137 (Greenwood Avenue) over the Amstutz Expressway in Waukegan; lane reductions continue.

U.S. 12 north of Illinois 134 in Fox Lake; lane reductions continue.

Southbound Illinois 59 at U.S. 12 in Fox Lake; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 120 over U.S. 41, Union Pacific Railroad and Old Skokie Road in Park City; lane reductions continue. McHenry County Main Street over Crystal Creek in Algonquin; closed, detour posted.

Deerpass Road at Kishwaukee River in Marengo; closed to through traffic, detour posted. Will County U.S. 52 at River Road in Shorewood; lane reductions continue.

167th Street at Gougar Road in Lockport; lane reductions continue. District 2 No closures reported. District 3 Kankakee County North Street over Interstate 57 in Bradley; closed. Livingston County Interstate 55 north of Chenoa; lane reductions continue. District 4 Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! Henry County Illinois 78 south of Kewanee; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals in Henry County. Mercer County Illinois 17 east of New Boston; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals. Peoria County Interstate 474 between Airport Road and the Illinois River; lane reductions continue. Stark County Illinois 17 in Toulon; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals. District 5 No closures reported. District 6 Pike County Illinois 106 over the Illinois River; lane reductions continue. District 7 Lawrence County Illinois 1 north of Lawrenceville; closed, detour posted. District 8 St. Clair County Illinois 15 just east of Illinois 159 in Belleville; lane reductions continue.

Martin Luther King Bridge; closed. District 9 Alexander County Interstate 57 at milepost 1; lane reductions continue. Jefferson County Illinois 37 8 miles south of Illinois 148; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals.

Illinois 37 6.3 miles north of Illinois 154; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals. Saline County Illinois 34 through Galatia; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals. White County Illinois 141 2 miles west of New Haven; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals.

