EDWARDSVILLE - A two-month construction project on East Linden Street begins at 6 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2017, in Edwardsville.

Baxmeyer Construction will be closing East Linden Street for Roadway Reconstruction from South Buchanan Street to South Main Street.

South Kansas Street, Cherry Street, and the intersecting alleyways will be closed at Linden. This work is anticipated to take approximately two months, weather dependent, to complete.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. Local businesses and residences within the closure can be accessed via adjoining alleyways.

The City of Edwardsville said it appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process.

Please contact Edwardsville Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

