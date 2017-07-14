EDWARDSVILLE - A new state budget for 2017-2018 has paid big dividends for the Schwarz Street Project underway in Downtown Edwardsville.

The Schwarz Street Project was budgeted at $530,000 and a lot of the funds were tied up in the state budget. The project was briefly delayed for about a week and a half during the end of the budget crisis, but activity has resumed and the next step will be milling and asphalt paving for the project crew.

Edwardsville City Engineer Ryan Zwijack said the Schwarz Street Project includes work on storm sewers, sidewalk, curb and gutter and resurfacing work. Once the project is completed he has said it will add a lot aesthetically to Downtown Edwardsville, connecting from Illinois 157 to Illinois 159 and Buchanan Street.

There is no exact project completion date set yet, but the guess is around the start of school in Edwardsville School District 7.

