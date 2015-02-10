FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - A $2.4 million expansion and renovation project is now underway at the Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation (SIHF) Mother and Child Center in Centreville, Illinois. Construction-management firm IMPACT Strategies began construction last week and expects the multi-phased project to be complete in October 2015. Last October, former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn announced plans for the project, which includes renovating SIHF’s current facility to allow for expansion of services offered by the center.

IMPACT Strategies will renovate approximately 24,000 square feet of SIHF’s current facility at 6000 Bond Avenue. The renovation will include five departments consisting of Pediatrics, Pediatric Behavioral Health, Adult Medicine, Obstetrics and Dental, and the addition of an Outpatient Pharmacy. The project will be complex and will involve five to six phases of construction to accommodate the facility’s plans to remain operational while the project is ongoing. This is the second construction project handled by IMPACT Strategies for SIHF in recent years.

Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation CEO/President Larry McCulley, said, “We are pleased to be working with Impact Strategies to establish a fully integrated medical facility that will add jobs and more patient access in the Centerville community.”

The design-build team includes project manager Will Stadjuhar, project assistant Kari Stevens and project superintendent Larry Howard. IMPACT Strategies is collaborating with architectural design firm Bates & Associates of Clayton, Missouri.

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St. Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients in the St. Louis metropolitan area and throughout the Midwest.

