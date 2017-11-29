ALTON - Improvements at Gordon Moore Park in Alton continue this week as members from Labor Local 218 began installing vapor barrier and wire mesh Tuesday morning in preparation for a concrete pad at the site of the new concession building.

Gillihan Contracting, with the help of Labor Local 218, began pouring the concrete slab for the new building on Wednesday morning.

Thanks to a donation from local contractors, excavation at the new all inclusive playground has also started for parking spaces that meet the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

Once excavation for the parking spaces is complete Kamadulski Excavating will be donating the forming and pouring of the concrete at the site.

