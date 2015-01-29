Voters to Decide Fate of School Districts in East Alton, Wood River & Hartford

EDWARDSVILLE, January 29, 2015 – Dr. Robert Daiber, Madison County Regional Superintendent of Schools, today announced his office has received the approval of the Illinois State Board of Education to place the consolidation of three school districts serving students in the East Alton, Wood River and Hartford area on the ballot for the April 7, 2015 election.

“The issue that will appear on the ballot is whether the majority of voters wish to consolidate the East Alton School District 13, the East Alton-Wood River Community High School District 14 and the Wood River-Hartford School District 15,” Daiber stated. “In accordance with election law I, as regional superintendent, submitted the Certificate of Ballot to Madison County Clerk Debra Ming-Mendoza on January 26.”

A hearing was conducted in the Madison County Board Room on November 13, 2014 to hear the rationale for the petition being filed by the ‘Committee of Ten,’ which organized the consolidation effort. The proponents of the petition indicated the consolidation of the districts into a community unit school district would result in the following:

Article continues after sponsor message

a) The opportunity for curriculum alignment;

b) The opportunity for extended extracurricular activities;

c) The ability to combine resources to benefit all students;

d) The opportunity to create a more efficient and effective district for parents and taxpayers; and

e) A unified administration that will provide uniform policies and leadership for all students and faculty.



The question to be voted on by the electorate of these districts reads as follows:



“Shall East Alton-Wood River High School District 14,

East Alton School District 13 and Wood River-Hartford

School District 15, Madison County, Illinois be dissolved

and a new school district be established as follows: A new

community unit school district formed from all the territory

included within East Alton-Wood River High School

District 14, East Alton School District 13, and Wood

River-Hartford School District 15, Madison County Illinois,

with the authority to levy taxes for various purposes as

follows: Education Fund Purposes $2.41, Operation and

Building Maintenance Fund Purposes $0.64, Transportation

Fund Program Purposes $0.20, Health Life and Safety

Fund Purposes $0.10, Working Cash Fund Purposes $0.05,

and Lease Fund Purposes $0.10, each upon all the taxable

property of the school district at the value thereof, as

equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue, and a

new community unit school district be formed from all the

territory included within East Alton-Wood River High School

District 14, East Alton School District 13, and Wood

River-Hartford School District 15, Madison County, IL?”



If voters decide to consolidate the three districts, the new school board would be elected at the March, 2016 election.

More like this:

Related Video: